Class acts
Chandler Dianne Smith, a 2015 graduate of Vanguard College Preparatory, graduated May 11 from Southwestern University in Georgetown with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
She is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and was the president of the Pre-Dental Society on campus.
The daughter of Kevin and Laura Smith, Chandler will be entering the University of Texas Health Science School of Dentistry in Houston this upcoming fall.
Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Angelo State University in San Angelo are:
Caitlyn Bigham, of McGregor, criminal justice.
Teyha Cleveland, of Waco, psychology.
Keasmine Henderson, of Marlin, nursing.
Emma Hooks, of Meridian, animal science.
Hope Jenson, of Cranfills Gap, biology.
Kyle Langford, of Abbott, biology.
Kaylan Morrow, of Whitney, border and homeland security.
Ashleigh Robinson, of Woodway, criminal justice
Kendell Wimberly, of Whitney, civil engineering.
Cali Odom, of Waco, was named to the dean’s honor list for the spring semester at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas. Cali is majoring in psychology.