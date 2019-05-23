Class acts
Jessica Jordan Larsen, a 2015 graduate of Midway High School, graduated magna cum laude on May 18 from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing and a minor in interior design.
The daughter of Tim and Maria Larsen, while at Texas Tech she was in the Delta Delta Delta Sorority and the Alpha Lambda Delta and Phi Eta Sigma honor societies.
Baylor University Law School conferred juris doctor degrees on 69 students during spring commencement exercises Apr. 27 at First Baptist Church of Waco.
Waco students who received degrees are: Mason Vance Dunnam, Colton Edward Nixon and Samuel Prem Rajaratnam.
Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, are: Andrew Burleson, of Lorena; Thomas Copeland, of Waco; Paige Huggins, of Woodway; Austin Lanning, of Lorena; and Amber Rhodes, of Waco.
Pitching in
The Beaumont Foundation of America has granted Caritas of Waco $50,000 to purchase fresh produce and other nutritional food items for clients needing emergency food assistance.
This grant has been given to Caritas every year since 2006 and has supported efforts of the organization to provide healthier food items to people in need.
“Those who come to Caritas for food are less likely to have access to fresh fruits and vegetables and other nutritional food items from other sources, so it’s our responsibility to help them in this area — the Beaumont Foundation’s grants have tremendously facilitated this effort,” Executive Director Buddy Edwards said.
In 2018, Caritas served more than 32,000 families with emergency food assistance.
For more information on Caritas of Waco or how you can support its community efforts, visit caritas-waco.org or call 254-753-4593.