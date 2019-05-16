Class acts
Adrienne Smith, of Lorena, received her Master of Science degree in nursing as a women’s health nurse practitioner during commencement ceremonies May 11 at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. She is the daughter of Dolores Smith and the late Harold Smith.
William Barstow, of Mexia, received his bachelor’s degree in business administration at commencement exercises for Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport, Louisiana, on May 4.
Joshua Elmore, of Hewitt, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska.
Applause
Debra “Debbie” Lukens King, executive director of Meals on Wheels Waco, was named the Distinguished Dietitian of 2019 by the Texas Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation.
The presentation took place April 11 at the Sheraton Arlington Hotel in Arlington.
The Texas Academy award is the highest honor bestowed on a member. It recognizes and honors a Texas dietitian who has made outstanding and significant contributions to the Texas Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, as well as to the profession of dietetics.
King is a registered dietitian, a licensed dietitian and a fellow of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She has been an active member of the academy for more than 40 years, 37 of which have been in Texas.
She is a board member of Meals on Wheels Association of Texas, a past Texas Academy state policy representative and a consumer protection coordinator of the Texas Academy.
King is an adjunct lecturer at Baylor University; a participant with Live Well Waco and the McLennan County Hunger Coalition Advocacy Committee; a web editor for Vegetarian Nutrition Dietetic Practice Group; and a former board president of Live It Foundation.