Applause
Monica Evans-Jackson has been promoted to assistant principal at South Waco Elementary.
She has been in education for 17 years. Evans-Jackson served as the instructional specialist at South Waco for the last five years and before that was an elementary general education and special education teacher for 10 years.
She has a Master of Education degree in educational administration from Lamar University in Beaumont, and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education at Baylor University.
Evans-Jackson has a son, Malcolm Jackson, at Waco High School. She is a member of One Fellowship United Methodist Church.
Class acts
Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at McMurry University in Abilene are Shai’Tavia Baisy, of Waco; Malik Collins, of Hewitt; Savannah Freeman, of Mart; David Oehler, of Waco; Ross Otis, of Woodway; and Brandon Worthy, of Whitney.
Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Angelo State University in San Angelo are Teyha Cleveland, of Waco; Bryce Conner, of Hewitt; Jon Daniels, of Hewitt; Destiny Davis, of Iredell; Sterling Goolsby, of Valley Mills; Emma Hooks, of Meridian; Hope Jenson, of Cranfills Gap; Kyle Langford, of Abbott; Marcuse Monice, of Hillsboro; Kaylan Morrow, of Whitney; Taylor Page, of Waco; Ashleigh Robinson, of Waco; Kendell Wimberly, of Whitney.
Emma Horn, of Hewitt, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana.
In the military
U.S. Air Force Airman Kinsley B. Noel, a 2018 graduate of China Spring High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
He is the son of Micheal Noel and Terri Crelia, both of Waco.