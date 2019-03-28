Class acts
Nicolas Aaron Hovde, of Waco, was named the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Dallas. He is a business major.
Students listed on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are:
Gatesville — Haley Dickens, Jace Sims.
Groesbeck — Haley DeFriend, Myles McGruder, Brendan Roark.
Hewitt — Cynthia Gonzales, Sarah Woolley.
Hillsboro — Emily Henson, Jacob Hudson, Velvet Wallace.
Hubbard — Celestina Crawford, Krista Schulz.
Lorena — Kourtney Johnson, Kenneth Lomenzo, Lauren Shaw, Aimee Voiles.
Marlin — Christina Griffin.
Mart — Trenatie Thompson-Gray.
McGregor — Kennedy Berry, Haley Ehgotz, Evan Millerick.
Mexia — Savannah Gideon.
Riesel — Ilexus Williams, Imani Williams.
Robinson — Alyssa Fetsko.
Waco — Regganae Allen, Elizabeth Bilton, Brittany Eckenrode, Samantha Gray, Sarah Head, Dejah Howard, Landa Owens, Maya Palacios, Tierra Talton, Andrea Watkins, Maria Watkins, Hailey Weir.
Applause
Angela Lewis, a 2008 graduate of China Spring High School and 2012 graduate of the University of North Texas in Denton in hospitality and management, will be taking a position with Wyndham International in Wuhan, China.
She has been working at the Omni Resorts in Dallas.
She is the daughter of Tracey Lewis, of Waco, and Joe Lewis, of San Carlos, Mexico. Her brother, Cody Lewis, also lives in Waco.
Maxey Parrish, senior lecturer of journalism, public relations and new media in Baylor’s College of Arts and Sciences, was named a member of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Hall of Fame class.
CoSIDA honors outstanding contributions to the organization or member organizations. Parrish is one of six new Hall of Fame inductees. Parrish has served as the president for the group.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and a Master of Science degree in education from Baylor. He was the director of internet operations and sports information director at Baylor from 1980 to 2000. He has been in the department of journalism, public relations and new media since 2001.
Parrish will be honored at the 62nd annual convention in June in Orlando, Florida.