Class acts
Mikhaylka Evans, a 2015 graduate of Midway High School, graduated from Texas Lutheran University in Seguin in December with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.
Her degree is in social entrepreneurship. She graduated a semester ahead of schedule.
She is the daughter of Bruce and Terri Evans and the granddaughter of Lottie Evans, all of Hewitt.
Lindsey Anderson, a sophomore from China Spring, was named to the chancellor’s list for the fall semester at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas, for attaining a 4.0 grade-point average.
Camila Rios, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. She is majoring in international business.
Emma Tindell, of Bruceville, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Schreiner University in Kerrville.
In the military
U.S. Air Force Airman Alyssa D. Doggett, the daughter of James Doggett, of Robinson, and Anegla Liu, of College Place, Washington, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
She is a 2017 graduate of B.F. Terry High School in Rosenberg.
Applause
The Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO) has bestowed its highest recognition for school financial responsibility, the Award of Merit for Purchasing Operations, to Harmony Public Schools.
Announced March 7 at TASBO’s annual awards ceremony, the designation recognizes Harmony for its exemplary purchasing practices for its 56 campuses statewide.
The TASBO award was the second major recognition for Harmony’s financial practices of the 2018-19 school year. In November, the Texas Education Agency awarded a “Superior” financial accountability rating to each of Harmony’s seven Texas districts in its annual School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.