Class acts
Baylor University students Ben Sepanski, a junior mathematics major from Waco, and Micheal Munson, a junior University Scholar from Cupertino, California, have been awarded Goldwater Scholarships from the Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Program.
One of the most prestigious undergraduate scholarships given in natural sciences, engineering and mathematics, the Goldwater Scholarship fosters and encourages outstanding students to pursue careers in these fields.
While majoring in mathematics, Sepanski also is studying computer science and hopes to obtain his Ph.D. in applied mathematics and conduct research in numerical analysis at a top research university. His mentor at Baylor is Robert Kirby, Ph.D., professor of mathematics and undergraduate adviser, who, along with other mathematics professors, has worked closely with Sepanski, guided his path to begin a National Science Foundation Research Experience for Undergraduates at San Diego State University following his freshman year.
As a University Scholar, Munson is concentrating his studies in biochemistry and applied mathematics. At Baylor, his primary research and teaching mentor has been Bryan F. Shaw, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry, whose research on retinoblastoma, a devastating pediatric eye cancer, led to the development of an app that can detect leukocoria (“white eye”) in photographs of children with eye cancer and other diseases. This summer, Munson will return for a third summer research internship at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, where he studies Type II Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH).
Munson and Sepanski are among the estimated 5,000 college sophomores and juniors who applied for the Goldwater Scholarship, and the 496 who were awarded the scholarship.
Katelynn Brister, of China Spring, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of North Texas in Denton.