Class acts
Jessica Stauf, of Waco, graduated from Cedarville University in Ohio on May 5 with a degree in nursing.
Colby Gray, of Waco, received a Bachelor of Science degree in information technology and systems from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, the weekend of May 18.
Graduating from Schreiner University in Kerrville on May 12 were Jordyn Villa, of Crawford, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history; and Elizabeth Stone, of Gatesville, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in communication design.
Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, are Andrew Burleson, of Lorena; Paige Huggins, of Woodway; Amber Rhodes, of Waco; and Michael Spence, of Hewitt.
Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, are Alyssa Driskill, junior accounting major from Waco; Mason Hill, senior Bible and preaching major from Hewitt; Hayley Fortson, senior nursing major from Robinson; and Benjamin Barker, junior political science major from McGregor.
Dominique Poitier, of Woodway, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri. Poitier is an online student.
Students named to honor rolls for the spring semester at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls are Jeffrey Simons, of Axtell, dean’s honor roll; and Amanda Yastic, of Valley Mills, president’s honor roll.
Baylor University’s large list of spring graduates is online at wacotrib.com/neighborplus.