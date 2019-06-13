Class acts
Two students and a recent graduate of the Auto Collision and Management Technology program at Texas State Technical College have been nationally honored for their academic work.
Jennifer Watson, of Moody, and Edward Hernandez, of Killeen, are U.S. military veterans who received 3M Hire Our Heroes tool grants valued at $4,500 each. Hernandez also received a $2,000 scholarship from the 3M Hire Our Heroes fund.
Hernandez is studying in TSTC’s refinishing specialization program. He said receiving the tools is a relief. Hernandez came to TSTC because he always wanted to learn how to paint vehicles.
Watson was a helicopter mechanic in the Army and worked at DynCorp (now DynCorp International) before coming to TSTC.
Samuel Patterson, of Waxahachie, graduated from TSTC’s Auto Collision and Management Technology program in April.
He received a Sears VoTech tool grant, which includes an industry-size toolbox.
The recognitions are sponsored by the 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division and the Collision Repair Education Foundation.
Kristen Miller, of Waco, and Casi Wood, of Bynum, were among 23 Hill College associate degree nursing students who were honored at a pinning ceremony May 9 at Hill College’s Vara Martin Daniel Performing Arts Center in Hillsboro.
Weston Henley, of Robinson, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota.
Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, are Alyssa Driskill, senior accounting major from Waco; Nathan Stout, senior instrumental music education major from Robinson; Aaron Hill, sophomore Bible and preaching major from Hewitt; Benjamin Barker, senior political science major from McGregor; and Kiley Persons, sophomore exercise science major from Teague.
Monica Cerceo, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview. She is a senior engineering major.
Lilianna Rafalski, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee. She is majoring in neuroscience (psychology).