Class acts
Joshua Elmore, of Hewitt, was awarded his Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice (administration) during commencement ceremonies May 4 at Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska.
Students named to the president’s list for the spring semester at LeTourneau University in Longview are Macey Mize, of Waco, a senior in interdisciplinary studies; and Hannah Penney, of Whitney, a senior in BBA management.
Mark Smith, of Woodway, was named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, for the spring semester.
Rebekah Small, of Lorena, has been named to the president’s honor roll for the spring semester at Oklahoma City University.
Isabella Chavez, a sophomore criminal justice major from McGregor, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas.
Ivan Solis, a sophomore financial planning major from McGregor, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas.
Applause
Three instructors in Texas State Technical College’s Cloud Computing program were recently named Amazon Web Services (AWS) Educate Cloud Ambassadors.
Andy Kroll, Clint Pate and Rus Teston went through an application process and created a video explaining their philosophy in promoting cloud computing education.
Benefits of being named AWS Educate Cloud Ambassadors include special AWS training events, conference discounts and scheduled talks with AWS service personnel and solutions architects.
TSTC’s program enables students to graduate with AWS Cloud Practitioner and Solutions Architect certifications.
In the military
U.S. Air Force Airman Tyler Atkins, a 2019 graduate of Rapoport Academy Meyer High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
He is the son of Amanda Kiraly and Joe Atkins, of Woodway, and the brother of Chayton and Joseph Kiraly, of Waco.