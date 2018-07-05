Class acts
Local residents were among the more than 800 graduates who received a diploma at Harding University’s commencement exercises May 5 in Searcy, Arkansas.
Hayley Fortson, of Robinson, received a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Courtney Franks, of Waco, received a Master of Science in speech-language pathology.
Mason Hill, of Hewitt, received a Bachelor of Arts in Bible and preaching.
Aaron O’Neil, of Whitney, graduated with a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the St. Mary’s University School of Law during commencement on May 19 in San Antonio.
Taylor Marshall, of Waco, earned a doctor of physical therapy degree at Mary Baldwin University’s commencement ceremony in Staunton, Virginia, on May 20.
Robinson Elementary has been named to the 2017-18 Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll for its high achievement and student success.
The program, sponsored by the Institute for Productivity in Education (IPE), is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes.
Robinson Elementary is one of 729 public schools in Texas to be recognized.
The 2017-18 Honor Roll is developed by Educational Results Partnership (ERP), a nonprofit organization that applies data science to help improve student outcomes and career readiness. ERP maintains the nation’s largest database on student achievement and utilizes this data to identify higher-performing schools and districts.
Schools that receive the ERP Honor Roll distinction have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations. For high schools, the ERP Honor Roll recognition also includes measures of college readiness.
Students named to honor rolls for the spring semester at LeTourneau University in Longview are:
President’s list — Hannah Penney, of Whitney, a junior in BBA management.
Dean’s list — Macey Mize, of Woodway, a senior in interdisciplinary studies; and Micah Penney, of Whitney, a sophomore in computer science.