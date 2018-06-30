Class acts
Chloe Janek, of Valley Mills, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies May 12 from McMurry University in Abilene.
Chandler Smith, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Southwestern University in Georgetown. He is a biology major.
Rebekah Small, of Lorena, was named to the president’s honor roll for the spring semester at Oklahoma City University.
Sarah Derrick, of Lorena, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. Derrick is a senior music major.
Cassandra Cude, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of North Georgia.
Elizabeth Bailey, of Woodway, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
Thomas Clay II, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
Toluwalase Owolabi, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Georgia State University in Atlanta.