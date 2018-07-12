Applause
Mia Moody-Ramirez, an associate professor and graduate program director in Baylor’s department of journalism, public relations and new media, was named a 2018-19 Fellow for the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication’s Institute for Diverse Leadership.
The former Waco Tribune-Herald reporter also received the 2018 Lionel C. Barrow Jr. Award for distinguished achievement in diversity research and education.
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce graduated participants in the Leadership Waco Class XXXIV on May 22 at Ridgewood Country Club.
The Leadership Waco program identifies potential community leaders and provides them a platform to learn about various facets of the Greater Waco area. The program, which starts in August each year, is a 10-month leadership development experience.
The graduating Leadership Waco Class XXXIV chose two of the kid rooms at Mission Waco for its group project. With the help of designer Christi Proctor, the rooms are getting a floor-to-ceiling makeover and will be unveiled at an upcoming ribbon cutting.
The graduating Leadership Waco Class XXXIV (2017-18) includes: Tony Acosta, Douglass Nissan; John Calaway, Mission Waco; Lynsey Castillo, La Fiesta Restaurant & Cantina; Jacob Cates, Community Bank & Trust; Sydney Cox, Texas Tech University-Waco; Christopher Dahman, Avila Apartments; Nick Deaver, American Bank; Clinton Dennard, Tarleton State University-Waco; Rene’ Duffy, Lamar Advertising; Eva Gergely, Veterans Affairs; Keith Kusler, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce; Jill Clements, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest; Domingo Lopez, Englander dZignPak; Keith Maynard, Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd & Therrell PC; Cody Messerall, The Behringer Group LLC; Becca McCormack, Refine31; Clark McCormack, Baylor IMG; Timothy Payne, Aderhold Funeral Home; Angela Ragan, Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd & Therrell PC; Joe Rivera, Naman Howell Smith & Lee PLLC; Clint Savage, Extraco Banks; Joel Shields, Scanes & Routh, LLP; Greg Shropshire, Pattillo Brown & Hill LLP; Lori Young, TFNB Your Bank for Life.
Class acts
Students named to honor rolls for the spring semester at the University of Alabama are: Tyler Bond, of Crawford, dean’s list; Chloe’ Roberts, of Woodway, dean’s list.
Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.