Class acts
Graduates in May at LeTourneau University in Longview were:
Gatesville — Mindy Marshall, Bachelor of Science- early childhood education, magna cum laude.
Mexia — Maribel Perez, Master of Arts in psychology.
Waco — Amber Ozment, Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Baylor University announced recent high school graduates who are recipients of scholastic awards based on class rank and/or SAT/ACT scores for the 2018-19 academic year.
China Spring — Claudia January, China Spring High, Founder’s Gold.
Crawford — Kyle Roberts, China Spring High, Founder’s Gold.
McGregor — Kylie Akin, Midway High, President’s Gold.
Robinson — Hannah Fuentes, Robinson High, Dean’s Gold.
Waco — Kayley Ables, Waco High, Dean’s Gold; Emma Balaban, home-schooled, Dean’s Gold; Brianna Jamerson, China Spring High, Dean’s Gold.
Woodway — Taylor Neimer, Midway High, Dean’s Gold.
Students listed on the president’s honor roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville for the spring semester are:
Axtell — Garrett Saucedo.
China Spring — Kathleen Andrie, Makenzie Kuehn.
Groesbeck — Micaela Gallagher, Caitlin McGuffee.
Hillsboro — Jacob Hudson.
Lorena — Kourtney Johnson.
Marlin — Christina Griffin.
Mart — Trenatie Thompson-Gray.
McGregor — Kennedy Berry, Evan Millerick.
Moody — Elizabeth Randolph.
Waco— Regganae Allen, Erica Farley, Samantha Gray, Sarah Head, Kishan Naik.
Woodway — Blanca Cardenas Barragan.
Students listed on the dean’s list at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville for the spring semester are:
Axtell — Katelyn Amy.
Bruceville — Delaney Totten.
Clifton — Alexandria Bonner.
Crawford — Shannon Kascsak.
Gatesville — Serena Harris.
Groesbeck — Adalia Brixen, Haley DeFriend.
Hewitt — Meranda Mull, Sarah Woolley.
Hillsboro — Emily Henson, Graceyn Owens.
Lorena — Jamie Pankonien, Aimee Voiles.
McGregor — Evan Dildy.
Riesel — Ilexus Williams.
Robinson — Shelby Kelley, Katherine Trigg.
Waco — Riley Bray, Brittany Eckenrode, Maya Palacios, Brianna Sanders, Austin White.
West — Rachael Willis.
Woodway — Tristen Crook, Jace Parker.
Aaron O’Neil, of Whitney, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.
Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.