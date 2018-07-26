Class acts

Graduates in May at LeTourneau University in Longview were:

Gatesville — Mindy Marshall, Bachelor of Science- early childhood education, magna cum laude.

Mexia — Maribel Perez, Master of Arts in psychology.

Waco — Amber Ozment, Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Baylor University announced recent high school graduates who are recipients of scholastic awards based on class rank and/or SAT/ACT scores for the 2018-19 academic year.

China Spring — Claudia January, China Spring High, Founder’s Gold.

Crawford — Kyle Roberts, China Spring High, Founder’s Gold.

McGregor — Kylie Akin, Midway High, President’s Gold.

Robinson — Hannah Fuentes, Robinson High, Dean’s Gold.

Waco — Kayley Ables, Waco High, Dean’s Gold; Emma Balaban, home-schooled, Dean’s Gold; Brianna Jamerson, China Spring High, Dean’s Gold.

Woodway — Taylor Neimer, Midway High, Dean’s Gold.

Students listed on the president’s honor roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville for the spring semester are:

Axtell — Garrett Saucedo.

China Spring — Kathleen Andrie, Makenzie Kuehn.

Groesbeck — Micaela Gallagher, Caitlin McGuffee.

Hillsboro — Jacob Hudson.

Lorena — Kourtney Johnson.

Marlin — Christina Griffin.

Mart — Trenatie Thompson-Gray.

McGregor — Kennedy Berry, Evan Millerick.

Moody — Elizabeth Randolph.

Waco— Regganae Allen, Erica Farley, Samantha Gray, Sarah Head, Kishan Naik.

Woodway — Blanca Cardenas Barragan.

Students listed on the dean’s list at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville for the spring semester are:

Axtell — Katelyn Amy.

Bruceville — Delaney Totten.

Clifton — Alexandria Bonner.

Crawford — Shannon Kascsak.

Gatesville — Serena Harris.

Groesbeck — Adalia Brixen, Haley DeFriend.

Hewitt — Meranda Mull, Sarah Woolley.

Hillsboro — Emily Henson, Graceyn Owens.

Lorena — Jamie Pankonien, Aimee Voiles.

McGregor — Evan Dildy.

Riesel — Ilexus Williams.

Robinson — Shelby Kelley, Katherine Trigg.

Waco — Riley Bray, Brittany Eckenrode, Maya Palacios, Brianna Sanders, Austin White.

West — Rachael Willis.

Woodway — Tristen Crook, Jace Parker.

Aaron O’Neil, of Whitney, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

