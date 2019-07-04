Class acts
Students were named to honor rolls for the spring semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
Named to the president’s list are:
Axtell — Katelyn Amy.
Gatesville — Haley Dickens.
Groesbeck — Myles McGruder.
Hewitt — Sarah Woolley.
Riesel — Ilexus Williams.
Waco — Dahja Garrett, Sarah Head, Maria Watkins.
Named to the dean’s list are:
Bruceville — Devin Lopez.
China Spring — Makenzie Kuehn.
Crawford — Carrigan Chambers.
Groesbeck — Haley DeFriend.
Hewitt — Cynthia Gonzales.
Hillsboro — Velvet Wallace.
Lorena — Kendall Johnson, Kenneth Lomenzo, Ashley Thompson.
Lott — Moriah Moore.
Mart — Trenatie Thompson-Gray.
McGregor — Ethan Dildy, Haley Ehgotz, Evan Millerick.
Moody — Elizabeth Randolph.
Waco — Regganae Allen, Brittany Eckenrode, Samantha Gray, Devyn Low, Kelsey Scott, Tierra Talton, Andrea Watkins.
West — Rachael Willis.
Hill College students were named to honor rolls for the spring semester. (Students on the president’s list are also on the dean’s list.) Named to the president’s list are:
Abbott — Tamela Brogdon.
Axtell — Harley Harper.
Mart — Addelynn Gibbs.
Meridian — Noemi Monrreal, Blaine Taylor.
Waco — McKenzee Gerik, Suzette Stromain, Morgan Vanmeter.
Named to the dean’s list are:
Lorena — Dustin Scoggins.
Valley Mills — Emma Kane.
Waco — Veaney Cazares.
In the military
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Hailey N. Gilbert, a 2009 graduate of Robinson High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
She is the daughter of Tina L. Gonzales of Simi Valley, California.