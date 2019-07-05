Class acts
Midway ISD student Vihaan Sibal, 10, has been selected to attend Kumon’s third annual student conference in Chicago.
The conference on Wednesday brings together 56 of the brightest young minds from across North America who are studying at least three years above their grade level through Kumon.
Vihaan, who finished the fourth grade last year, was the youngest student ever to win the Central Texas Spelling Bee when he was in third grade.
He is studying high school-level math and reading through Kumon’s math and reading program.
Taneeya Vanterpool, of Waco, graduated with an MSN family nurse practitioner degree from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, during the May commencement exercises.
Lilianna Rafalski, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee. She is majoring in neuroscience (psychology).
Augusta Schubert, of Woodway, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. She is a sophomore in the School of Music.
Emma Horn, of Hewitt, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Karys Tipton, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
Colton Sacket and Jacob Sacket, both of Troy, were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.
Blue Ware, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts.