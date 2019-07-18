Class acts
The 2019 graduates of Waco High School and University High School were surprised with scholarships totaling $25,100 during their graduation rehearsal.
The presentation included scholarships managed by the Waco ISD Education Foundation.
Scholarships awarded were:
Coach Echols Scholarship ($500) — Gabriella Vidana, University High.
Waco Public Schools Alumni Association ($500 each) — Rachael Stephens, Waco High; Savannah Vidana, University High.
Louise DuPuy Memorial Scholarship ($1,100) — Thomas “Boots” Felton, Waco High.
Kenneth A. Love Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 each) — Gloria Conatser, Waco High; Yulissa Suarez, Waco High.
Bill Davenport Scholarship ($1,000) — Desirae Coronado, Waco High.
Roman the Realtor Scholarships ($1,000 each) — Jose Arreola, University High; Nayeli Guerrero, University High; Marisol Palacios, University High; Daniel Rangel, University High; Ximena Reynoso, University High; Alexandria Thomas, University High; Savannah Vidana, University High.
Kenneth B. Esterak Memorial Scholarship-Texas A&M ($2,500) — Elizabeth “Libby” Grant, Waco High.
Dorothy Crippen Hurd Scholarship ($10,000) — Olivia Henderson, Waco High.
On the following day, the Roman the Realtor Teacher Awards of $500 each were presented to: Jennifer Bonn, University High; Andrew Chapman, University High; Carolina Gutierrez, University High; Sa’Lisa Harrell, University High; Tyler Massey, University High; Clark Nelson, University High.
The Building Construction Technology program at Texas State Technical College awarded a $200 Brazos Valley Woodturners scholarship to Amber Voss, of Axtell.
She is pursuing certificates in energy efficiency specialist and electrical construction, along with an Associate of Applied Science degree in solar energy technology.
The Brazos Valley Woodturners meet monthly on campus and give out scholarship money once a year.