Class acts
Students were named to the honor rolls for the spring semester at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches.
Named to the president’s list are:
China Spring — Renee Cleghorn, philosophy; Bree Monson, marketing; Abbigail Snyder, communication science and disorders.
Clifton — Bethany Terral, music; Hannah Terral, music.
Hewitt — Ashley Mims, interdisciplinary studies.
Itasca — Madison Bassett, human sciences.
Lorena — Hunter Ford, nursing.
Lott — Savannah Shelton, creative writing.
Moody — Jordan Hilliard, interdisciplinary studies.
Valley Mills — Taylor Wright, art.
Waco — Thomas Martin, political science; Annah Peters, interdisciplinary studies.
West — Sarah Zahirniak, communication science and disorders.
Whitney — Kera Bledsoe, human sciences.
Named to the dean’s list are:
China Spring — Elizabeth Pedelty, music.
Groesbeck — Shelby Amick, interdisciplinary studies.
Hewitt —Ashley Guyton, interdisciplinary studies; Sierra McGee, creative writing.
Hillsboro — Stephanie Flores, interdisciplinary studies.
Itasca — Jacquelynn Holden, interdisciplinary studies.
Lorena — Emily Jo Craig, nursing.
Mexia — Andre’Ya Flemming, human sciences.
Waco — Margaret Jachetta, English.
Woodway — Hannah Wideman, interdisciplinary studies.
Pitching in
Julie Hays, KWTX-TV news anchor, will be the ambassador for the 2019 United Way of Waco-McLennan County campaign, the nonprofit agency announced.
The campaign theme is “Change Doesn’t Happen Alone.”
As campaign ambassador, Hays is charged with inspiring and encouraging community giving, as well as serving as an advocate for United Way of Waco-McLennan County.
“As a nearly 20-year veteran of KWTX-TV, my eyes are open to the great needs in our own backyard,” Hays said. “Many area organizations and nonprofits work hard to lend a helping hand to our citizens but just need an extra boost.
“United Way of Waco-McLennan County does just that with a mission of fighting for health, education, financial stability and safety net services. What better way to live united than to help our neighbors?”
For more information about the United Way of Waco-McLennan County campaign, visit www.UnitedWayWaco.org.