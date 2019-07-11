Class acts
Students who received degrees from Stephen F. Austin State University during May commencement exercises in Nacogdoches are:
Blum — Holly McKinney, Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies.
Clifton — Abigail Bruno, Master of Professional Accountancy in professional accountancy.
Itasca — Madison Bassett, Bachelor of Science in human sciences.
Marlin — Kristina Kenny, Master of Science in speech language pathology.
Mexia — Andre’Ya Flemming, Bachelor of Science in human sciences.
Riesel — Madison Shaw, Bachelor of Business Administration in management.
Waco — Anna Abad, Master of Education in early childhood education; Harley Conaway, Bachelor of Science in mathematics; James Gammon, Master of Professional Accountancy in public administration; Lindsay Mansen, Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies; Allison Miller, Master of Science in speech language pathology; Angela Russell, Master of Education in educational leadership.
Whitney — Cole Shrider, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology.
Woodway — Gerardo Alvarez, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Applause
Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce announced the honorees for this year’s Waco Under 40 luncheon.
Eight finalists out of the group will be chosen by a committee to be formally recognized at the Sept. 12 luncheon at The Phoenix Ballroom. Honorees are:
Alissa Cady, Greater Hewitt Chamber of Commerce; Amanda Cunningham, Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors ; Angela Garcia, Little League baseball and softball; Ashley Futris, Bolt; Austin Meek, Waco Business News; Brandon Luce, Luce Law Firm; Brianna Crenwelge, Billy’s Barn; Bricker Bruner, Bentwood Realty, Bruner Events; Bryan Fonville, Central National Bank; Calvin Schoenfeld, L3 Technologies; Cameron Goss, Bowen Electric; Cari Detlefsen, West Independent School District; Carrie Maddux, Waco Moms Blog; Chelsea Lippe, River Valley Intermediate School, Midway ISD; Cuevas Peacock, Grassroots Community Development; David Mercer, Merck Asset Management; Dillon Meek, Waco City Council, Rydell Capital; Dominique Terrase, Fuel UP, Gym UP, Uniquely Positive; Hector Sabido, Waco City Council; Hermann Pereira, Connally Career Tech ECHS; Jeremy Vickers, Baylor University; Jonathan Garza, Turner Behringer Real Estate; Jonathan Olvera, Heart O’ Texas Federal Credit Union; Jordin Westbrook, McLane Stadium at Baylor University; Kayla Pecina, Hewitt Public Library; Keith Maynard, Jaynes Reitmeier Boyd & Therrell PC; Kyle Knas, Naman Howell Smith & Lee PLLC; Kyle Rowlee, Restoration 1 of Waco; Lauren Dreyer, SpaceX; Lindsey Skinner, Pattillo Brown & Hill LLP; Loreen Wilfong, Line-X of Waco; Marshall Stewman, Deluge Holdings LLC; Melinda Adams, Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau; Monali Pandya, DiAmore Fine Jewelers; Rae Jefferson, Family Health Center: Waco; Rory J. Benson, L3 Technologies; Sarah Roberts, KSR; Scott Rogers, Alliance Bank Central Texas; Shannon Wittmer, Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries; Taina Maya, KWTX News 10; Tim Quiroz, Dave’s Burger Barn, Tex-Pro Development; Traci Marlin, Midway ISD; Travis Cheatham, Indian Spring Middle School; Tre Baldwin, Victorious Life Church; Tricia Capps, Lochridge-Priest Inc.