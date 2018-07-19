Class acts
Chloe Janek, of Valley Mills, was awarded a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Study degree from McMurry University in Abilene on May 12.
Talia C. Sternberg, of Robinson, was awarded her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Oregon State University.
Jerlecia Thompson, of Waco, was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, on May 13.
Joshua Kampsen, of Robinson, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering technology in May at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Georgia.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced that Evan Alexander, a graduate of Rapoport Academy’s Meyer High School, received a National Merit Scholarship to Southwestern University in Georgetown.
He is one of about 550 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities. These Merit Scholar designees join approximately 3,500 other college-sponsored award recipients announced in June.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
Tyler Bond, of Crawford, and Chloe Roberts, of Woodway, were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
The University of Texas at Tyler announced president’s honor roll recipients for the spring semester: Kimanh Le, of Waco; and Raven Hlavenka, of West.
The University of Texas at Tyler announced dean’s honor roll recipients for the spring semester: Brian Antis, of Marlin.
Lane Michna, of Lorena, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Austin College in Sherman are:
Caitlyn Collins, a graduate of Teague High School, and the daughter of Terri McAdams, of Robinson, and David Collins, of Teague; and Will McCarthy, of Waco, a graduate of Live Oak Classical School and the son of Sean and Ronda McCarthy.