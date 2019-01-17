Class acts
Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Angelo State University in San Angelo are:
Teyha Cleveland, of Waco; Bryce Conner, of Hewitt; Jon Daniels, of Hewitt; Sterling Goolsby, of Valley Mills; Emma Hooks, of Meridian; Hope Jenson, of Cranfills Gap; Kyle Langford, of Abbott; Marcuse Monice, of Hillsboro; Kaylan Morrow, of Whitney; Taylor Page, of Waco; Ashleigh Robinson, of Waco; Kendell Wimberly, of Whitney.
Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, are: Benjamin Barker, of McGregor, a senior political science major; Alyssa Driskill, of Waco, a senior accounting major; Britain Bossier, of Fairfield, a sophomore international studies major; and Aaron Hill, of Hewitt, a freshman Bible and preaching major.
Sarah Warren, of Woodway, was named to the dean’s list at Texas Tech University in Lubbock for the fall semester. She is a sophomore studying kinesiology.
Emma Horn, of Hewitt, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Lilianna Rafalski, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee. She is majoring in neuroscience (psychology).
Applause
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center received a Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, becoming the eighth Baylor Scott & White Health facility to achieve this accomplishment.
Only 7 percent of hospitals nationwide have received the recognition.
“There is no stronger testament to the quality, patient outcome-driven care environment that organizations such as Hillcrest have in place than when they successfully achieve Magnet status,” said Janice Walker, system chief nursing officer at Baylor Scott & White.
This designation highlights a healthcare organization’s commitment to implementing and sharing nursing best practices in clinical practice, innovation, structural empowerment and the patient care experience. The Magnet Recognition Program was developed by the ANCC in 1990 to highlight excellence in nursing services.