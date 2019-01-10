Applause
Waco City Councilman John Kinnaird was elected to the National League of Cities board of directors by NLC’s membership at the 2018 City Summit in Los Angeles.
Kinnaird will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy, governance and membership activities.
“I’ve been involved with the National League of Cities for six years and I’m thrilled about the possibilities being on the board will present for me and Waco,” Kinnaird said. “This selection by my peers to help guide the organization enables me to make sure our local interests are represented, and to enable Waco to have a voice at the national level, utilizing the expertise and resources of this dynamic institution.
“The future is bright for Waco and it will be an honor and a privilege to serve while bringing new ideas and best practices to our community that I glean from the relationships and experiences I gain in my role as a board member.”
As a member of the board, Kinnaird will meet in March, June and November to help guide NLC’s strategic direction. Board members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee and are confirmed by a vote from NLC’s membership at the organization’s annual business meeting.
Pitching in
The Family Abuse Center received a $2,000 grant from the Allstate Foundation Helping Hands program.
The nonprofit will use the funding to support its clients and advance the work of the organization.
Waco-area Allstate agency owners recently joined Allstate volunteers across the state to secure Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants to benefit 15 Texas nonprofit organizations who serve domestic violence survivors.
“With one in four women experiencing domestic violence in her lifetime, this is an issue affecting every community, including Waco,” said David Wilson, Allstate agency owner in Waco. “We’re proud to dedicate our time and collect much-needed resources to support these vital local organizations and the survivors they serve.”