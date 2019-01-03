Class acts
Three area students graduated on Dec. 5 from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Amy Aleman, of Lorena, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Andrew Olbrich, of China Spring, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Travis Ruggles, of Waco, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Harvey Cox, of Waco, graduated with a Master of Theology degree from Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky, during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 7.
Pitching in
The U.S. Agency for International Development’s Office of American Schools and Hospitals Abroad recently awarded Baylor University a $900,000 grant for Bangalore Baptist Hospital to construct a new Women’s and Children’s Healthcare and Research Center in Bengaluru, India.
The new center will increase the number of services delivered to more women and children in Bengaluru and serve as a setting to implement U.S. evidence-based practices and new innovations in obstetrics, gynecology, neonatology, and pediatrics.
Bengaluru, also known as Bangalore, is the third-largest city in India. BBH operates a peripheral rural hospital that serves 1,700 surrounding villages and 12 urban slum regions.
Baylor University’s relationship with BBH dates back to 1974 and has included faculty development, student exchanges and research on building nurse capacity. In 2015, Baylor University and BBH were awarded a separate USAID/ASHA grant to build a Simulation Education and Research Center for Nursing Excellence in Bengaluru.
The new Women’s and Children’s Center will complement the existing Simulation Center as trainees will practice skills using simulation equipment prior to practicing in this new patient care setting.
Overseeing implementation of this project is Shelby Garner, Ph.D., R.N., and assistant professor at Baylor University’s Louise Herrington School of Nursing.