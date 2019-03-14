Class acts
Students named to the honor roll for the fall semester at the University of Oklahoma in Norman are:
Hewitt — Christopher Chase, Kendall Prather.
Lorena — Hannah Virnau.
McGregor — Hannah Mason.
Waco — Kennadi Sneed.
Woodway — Suzanne Schroeder.
Jerlecia Thompson, of Waco, was named to dean’s honor roll for the fall semester at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.
Students on the president’s honor roll for the fall semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville were:
Hubbard — Krista Schulz.
Lorena — Aimee Voiles.
McGregor — Kennedy Berr, Haley Ehgotz, Evan Millerick.
Riesel — Ilexus Williams.
Waco — Sarah Head.
Colton Sacket, of Troy, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. He is a business administration major.
Joshua Perez, of China Spring, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.
Bryant Carroll, of West, was named to the dean’s list for the fall term at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Karys Tipton, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Austin College in Sherman are:
Waco — Will McCarthy, a graduate of Live Oak Classical School.
Woodway — Katie King, a graduate of Midway High School.
Members of Baylor University’s nationally ranked debate program, the Glenn R. Capp Debate Forum, will compete at the 73rd National Debate Tournament, which begins March 20 at the University of Minnesota.
Baylor turned in a dominant performance with a 21-3 record at the Mid America Championship and the 2019 NDT District 3 qualifying tournament held Feb. 22-24 at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
With a 7-1 record, Baylor’s freshman duo of Collin Smith and Tony Wyatt won first place at the Mid America Championship.
Smith is a freshman professional writing and rhetoric major from Cabot, Arkansas. Wyatt is a sophomore journalism major from Lindale.
Baylor also won second and third place at the District 3 qualifier.
Placing second was Baylor’s team of Alec Ramsey, a junior anthropology major from Lindale, and Elan Wilson, a junior political science major from Pflugerville. Ramsey and Wilson posted a 7-1 record.
Also qualifying for nationals and posting a 7-1 record was Baylor’s team of Greg Zoda, a senior political science and communication major from Nashua, New Hampshire, and Jonas Thrasher-Evers, a sophomore from Tyler.