Class acts
Students who graduated from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls in December are:
Chilton — Crystal Maxey, Bachelor of Science in respiratory care, summa cum laude.
Gatesville — Laura Weaver, Bachelor of Science in applied arts and sciences.
Hewitt — Christy Carruth, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing.
Valley Mills — Amanda Green, Bachelor of Science in respiratory care, summa cum laude.
Waco — Kristin Wolfe, Master of Health Administration, health services administration.
Augusta Schubert, a freshman from Woodway, was named to the president’s list of Townsend School of Music at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, for the fall semester.
Edward Dakwa, of Hillsboro, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Siena College in Loudonville, New York.
Students named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall semester at McMurry University in Abilene are Barbara Permenter, of Waco, and Crystal Briscoe, of Fairfield.
Anderson Fulton, of Crawford, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
Texas A&M University-Kingsville released the names of the students who made the dean’s list for the fall semester. They are Tyler Hennig, of Aquilla; Lane Michna, of Lorena; and Destinee Harris, of Waco.
Jacoby Fortson, a physical education major from Groesbeck, was named to the dean’s list at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, for the fall semester.
Applause
Hill College biology instructor Lauri Heintz, and criminal justice program coordinator and instructor Kyle May, were named 2019 honorees of the annual National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Awards.
Heintz has taught biology of non-majors, anatomy and physiology, and nutrition at Hill College for 13 years.
May has been at Hill College since 2010.
Excellence Award recipients will be celebrated during NISOD’s annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence, May 25-28 in Austin. The annual awards recognize those who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues.