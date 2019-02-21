Applause
The United Way of Waco-McLennan County board of directors named three people to new leadership roles with the organization:
Cheryl Gochis will assume the role of board president. She is the vice president of human resources and chief human resources officer at Baylor University.
Gochis has served on the UWWMC board of directors since February 2015, and previously served as the 2017 UWWMC campaign chair.
The board also elected Andrew Pick, logistics manager at Caterpillar Inc.’s Waco distribution plant, as president-elect; and immediate past president Mark Hobbs as the chair of the strategic planning committee.
Their terms began Feb. 1.
Class acts
Mikhayla Evans, a 2015 graduate of Midway High School, graduated from Texas Lutheran University in Seguin in December. She graduated a semester early with a degree in social entrepreneurship and had a 4.0 grade-point average.
She is the daughter of Bruce and Terri Evans, of Hewitt, and the granddaughter of Lottie Evans, of Hewitt.
The 2019 Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Sweethearts were selected Feb. 13 after tryouts at the Extraco Events Center.
The selection of the Sweethearts is based on personal interviews, personality, congeniality, poise and communications skills.
The 65 new Sweethearts are (listed by high school):
Aquilla — Maria Snelson, Hayleigh Swinford.
Axtell — Angel Ramirez, Meredith Short.
Bosqueville — Marisa Due, Brenda Garcia.
Bruceville-Eddy — Delanie Butler, Emiley Carnes, Morgan Lary.
China Spring — Kaitlyn Capps, Alyssa Christian, Riley Cotyk, Hannah Crawford, Gabriella Galvan, Hannah Herman, Katlyn McLain, Karoline Lynch, Elisabeth Paul.
Connally — Jessica Reid.
Cranfills Gap — Kassidy Patrick.
Crawford — Cecelia Villa, Kealey Witt.
Gholson — Yvette Alvarado, Bradie Jo Heaton, Savannah Keel.
Holland — Krista Martinez.
Lorena — Amy Day, Macie Everitt, Madison Gardiner, Aaliyah Jones, Rylee Ritchie, Haven Siler.
Mart — Madison Lamb, Allyson Pechacek, Scarlett Vanek.
McGregor — Mara Hering, Michaela Nelson-Reams.
Midway — Tatianna Clark, Alexis Martinez, Danielle Pennington, Caroline Traylor.
Moody — Caitlin Denton.
Mount Calm — Iv’ree Westbrooks.
Reicher Catholic — Emily Hack, Morgan Wray.
Robinson — Hannah Lewis, Kinley Schnizer, Karoline Turner.
Rogers — Lexy Ide.
University — Esmerelda Castillo, Ariel Gonzales, Breana Hernandez, Britney Silva.
Valley Mills — McKenzie McDonald, Cora Owens, Sydney Swearingin.
Waco — Hope Faith Aguilar, Bailee Barton, Vivica Carrizales, Aaliyah Dilworth, Rebecca Heldenbrand, Anahi Rivera, Epiphany Salinas Velasco.
West — Kylee Howard, Marli Moore.