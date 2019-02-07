Class acts
Ria Jandugan, of Waco, graduated from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota, with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
Angelo State University conferred undergraduate and graduate degrees during fall commencement exercises on the following:
Brandon Chappell, of Waco, Master of Education in student development and leadership.
Bryce Conner, of Hewitt, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Jon Daniels, of Hewitt, Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Sterling Goolsby, of Valley Mills, Bachelor of Science in agribusiness.
Roderick Harris, of Waco, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing.
Jennifer Tobin, of Waco, Master of Education in student development and leadership.
Kaitlyn Ann Warren, of Blum, Masters of Business Administration in business administration.
Todd Crawford, of Robinson, was named to the dean’s list at Ohio Christian University in Circleville, Ohio, for the fall semester.
Cassandra Cude, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, Georgia.
Emma Horn, of Hewitt, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Pitching in
Baylor University’s Center for Christian Music Studies in the Baylor School of Music has been awarded a four-year $1.2 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. as part of its Strengthening Congregational Ministries with Youth Initiative.
The initiative’s primary aim is to support projects — such as Baylor’s new “Building Bridges to the Future” project — that help congregations design, test and implement new models for nurturing the religious lives of middle and high school youth and for engaging them more fully in the congregations’ mission and ministries.