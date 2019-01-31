Class acts
Mallory Cadell, of Waco, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester with a 4.0 grade-point average at West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, West Virginia.
Augusta Schubert, of Woodway, a freshman in the Townsend School of Music at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester.
Stephanie Keim-Ratliff, of Robinson, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska.
Applause
Randall Childers, of Hewitt, was reappointed to the Texas Industrialized Building Code Council by Gov. Greg Abbott.
His term will expire Feb. 1, 2020. The council oversees the state program regulating industrialized housing and buildings.
Childers is a building official for the city of Waco. He is a board member for the International Code Council Region X Coalition and the International Association of Building Officials. Additionally, he is a member of the International Code Council Bluebonnet Chapter and the Building Officials Association of Texas.
Childers received an Associate of Applied Science degree in construction from Texas State Technical Institute and a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in construction from Tarleton State University.
In the military
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Xzavier A. Brown, a 2010 graduate of Connally High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
He is the son of Juanita and Charles Brown, of Elm Mott.