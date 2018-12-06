Local achievements: Dec. 7, 2018

Pitching in
Texas State Technical College’s auto collision and management technology program will soon buy new equipment because of a recently awarded national grant.
The program has received a $1,000 Ultimate Collision Education Makeover Grant from the Collision Repair Education Foundation.
The announcement was made in late October at the 2018 Speciality Equipment Market Association Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The money will be available in January.
High school and college auto collision programs undergo a rigorous application process to be considered for the grants.
TSTC in Waco has about 90 students pursuing the program’s associate degrees and certificates.
Waco Habitat for Humanity is holding a fundraising raffle for an Electra Bicycle Company Townie at the Habitat ReStore, 1224 Franklin Ave., and the Habitat administrative office, 220 N. 11th St.
The bicycle, which has a $500 retail value, is lightweight, with seven gears and is adjustable for tall and short individuals. The bike comes with a Bear Mountain hoodie and three T-shirts.
Tickets for the bicycle are on sale for $5 each, or five tickets for $20, until the drawing Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.
Neighborly (formerly the Dwyer Group), the world’s largest holding company of 21 home-service franchise brands, announced its Women in the Trades scholarship recipients for the spring 2019 semester.
The WITT scholarship program, launched as a Neighborly initiative in 2012 by Neighborly brand ambassador Dina Dwyer-Owens, awarded three women this upcoming semester each with a $1,500 scholarship that will go toward the pursuit of a degree from an accredited technical or trade school for future service professionals.
To date, the program has awarded more than $54,500 in scholarship funds to 45 recipients.
Spring 2019 recipients are Jamie Crockett, of Powder Springs, Georgia, pursuing a career in auto glass replacement and repair; Felicia Jones, of Paradise, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, pursuing a career in restoration; and Sheri Zehm, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, pursuing a career in appliance repair.