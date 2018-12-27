Applause
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Lindsey Geeslin, of Waco, to the Rehabilitation Council of Texas for a term set to expire on Oct. 29, 2020.
The council partners with the Texas Workforce Commission to advocate for people with disabilities in the vocational rehabilitation process.
Geeslin is the executive director of the Texas Masonry Council. She is a member of the Texas Workforce Investment Council and the Texas Society of Association Executives.
Additionally, she is an executive committee member of the Extraco Events Center and a member of the Architecture and Construction Program of Study Advisory Committee of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
Geeslin received a Bachelor of Science in agriculture business and management from Texas State University.
Class acts
The following students were named to the dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, for the fall semester: Thomas Copeland, of Waco; Paige Huggins, of Woodway; Davis Johnston, of Lorena; Austin Lanning, of Lorena; and Amber Rhodes, of Waco.
Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls named the following students to honor rolls for the fall semester:
Jared Allen, of Eddy, dean’s honor roll, management information systems.
Amanda Green, of Valley Mills, president’s honor roll, respiratory care.
Taylor Mordecai, of McGregor, dean’s honor roll, bilingual generalist.
Daniel Rivera, of Waco, president’s honor roll, radiologic technology.
LeTourneau University in Longview named the following students to the dean’s list for the fall semester:
Macey Mize, of Woodway, senior in interdisciplinary studies.
Micah Penney, of Whitney, sophomore in computer science.
Stephanie Keim-Ratliff, of Robinson, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska.