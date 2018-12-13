In the military
Lt. Tyler A. Arp, a 2007 McGregor High School graduate, was announced as the 2018 Military Instructor of the Year, NROTC category, for Naval Education and Training Command in Pensacola at a ceremony on board Naval Air Station Pensacola at the National Naval Aviation Museum on Dec. 5.
Arp serves as associate professor of naval science and submarine officer/nuclear programs coordinator at NROTC Unit, University of Texas at Austin.
He taught Naval Ship Systems 1 and Navigation and Naval Operations 1. As the nuclear power program instructor, he spent many hours of one-on-one instruction with all candidates applying to work on nuclear-powered submarines in the most demanding of academic areas, including applied physics, thermodynamics, statics and dynamics, fluids and calculus and differential equations.
Class acts
Three Waco residents were initiated recently into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Ashlee Brewster was initiated at Lamar University in Beaumont.
Marissa Popham was initiated at the University of Florida.
Molly Struna was initiated at the University of Texas at Arlington.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Hill College hosted a fire academy graduation ceremony Dec. 3 at the Vara Martin Daniel Performing Arts Center on the Hill County campus to honor 21 graduates.
Area graduates were: Christian Albright, of Whitney; Hannah Landwersiek, of Whitney; Kelton Mansfield, of Whitney; Robert Onderdonck, of Grandview; and Cloy Pollet, of Whitney.