Class acts
Temple College has announced its honor lists for the fall semester.
Named to the president’s honor list are:
Axtell — Alexandra Turner.
Bruceville — Zachary Unger.
Eddy — Tiffany Becerra, Brandon Keil, Keith Teeple.
Gatesville — Sonia Davidson, KayLeigh Goodwin, Kaitlin Mash.
Lott — McKenna Jones, April Metcalf, Alexandra Minor, Carolyn Semyonov.
Moody — Kaitlynn Birkes, Katharine Myers.
Rosebud — Juan Perez, Heather Voulgaris.
Troy — Lacy Henry, Duncan Holloway, Morgan Potter, Autumn Russell.
Named to the vice president’s honor list:
Gatesville — Jaycee Bragewitz, Jesse Friend, Brayden Mitchell.
Holland — Brentley Fiebig, Candice Fischer, Sarah Jennings, McKayla Martinez, Sydney Sanders, Max Stroud.
Lorena — Jimmie Derr.
Lott — Cindy Lassiter, Alexis Mar-Chavez, Francisco Perez, Hunter Rogers.
McGregor — Kennedy Hogan, Zachary Zajicek.
Moody — Marley Hilton, Maddison Perry, John Watson.
Robinson — Courtney Salter.
Rosebud — Matthew Bravo, Latham Hoff, Guadalupe Puente-Granados.
Troy — Omar Ceja, Samantha Chavez, Courteney Dick, Ashley Essler, Ryan Jones, Durinda Lewis, Cynthia Madrid, Kasey Marks, Mary Maynard, Johnce Parrish, Kayla Rodriguez, Zachery Rumfield, Tara Wilson.
Waco — Candice Devers, Dwayce Miles, Stephanie Perez.
Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas, announced the students to its dean’s list for the fall semester:
Isabella Chavez, of McGregor, is a freshman criminal justice major.
Ivan Solis, of McGregor, is a freshman business administration: financial planning major.
The McGregor Junior High One-Act Play placed third at the District 19-3A contest on Dec. 12 behind Academy and Lexington.
The play, “The Land of the Dragon,” received the Top Technical Play award. Individuals earning honors included:
All-Star Cast — Tracer Rice.
Honorable Mention All-Star Cast — Carli Evans, Trinity Brown, Madilynn Hamilton and Jillian Salazar.
Technical Award for Lighting — Dalton Martin.