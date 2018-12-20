Class acts

Temple College has announced its honor lists for the fall semester.

Named to the president’s honor list are:

Axtell — Alexandra Turner.

Bruceville — Zachary Unger.

Eddy — Tiffany Becerra, Brandon Keil, Keith Teeple.

Gatesville — Sonia Davidson, KayLeigh Goodwin, Kaitlin Mash.

Lott — McKenna Jones, April Metcalf, Alexandra Minor, Carolyn Semyonov.

Moody — Kaitlynn Birkes, Katharine Myers.

Rosebud — Juan Perez, Heather Voulgaris.

Troy — Lacy Henry, Duncan Holloway, Morgan Potter, Autumn Russell.

Named to the vice president’s honor list:

Gatesville — Jaycee Bragewitz, Jesse Friend, Brayden Mitchell.

Holland — Brentley Fiebig, Candice Fischer, Sarah Jennings, McKayla Martinez, Sydney Sanders, Max Stroud.

Lorena — Jimmie Derr.

Lott — Cindy Lassiter, Alexis Mar-Chavez, Francisco Perez, Hunter Rogers.

McGregor — Kennedy Hogan, Zachary Zajicek.

Moody — Marley Hilton, Maddison Perry, John Watson.

Robinson — Courtney Salter.

Rosebud — Matthew Bravo, Latham Hoff, Guadalupe Puente-Granados.

Troy — Omar Ceja, Samantha Chavez, Courteney Dick, Ashley Essler, Ryan Jones, Durinda Lewis, Cynthia Madrid, Kasey Marks, Mary Maynard, Johnce Parrish, Kayla Rodriguez, Zachery Rumfield, Tara Wilson.

Waco — Candice Devers, Dwayce Miles, Stephanie Perez.

Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas, announced the students to its dean’s list for the fall semester:

Isabella Chavez, of McGregor, is a freshman criminal justice major.

Ivan Solis, of McGregor, is a freshman business administration: financial planning major.

The McGregor Junior High One-Act Play placed third at the District 19-3A contest on Dec. 12 behind Academy and Lexington.

The play, “The Land of the Dragon,” received the Top Technical Play award. Individuals earning honors included:

All-Star Cast — Tracer Rice.

Honorable Mention All-Star Cast — Carli Evans, Trinity Brown, Madilynn Hamilton and Jillian Salazar.

Technical Award for Lighting — Dalton Martin.

Send submissions to neighborplus@

wacotrib.com.

