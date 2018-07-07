Pitching in
A benefit for McGregor resident Savanah Ponce will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. July 14 at the Karem Shriners Hall, 400 Karem Circle in Waco.
A spaghetti dinner at $10 per plate will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A silent auction and raffle also are scheduled.
Ponce, 24, has been diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer, which is rarely seen in women under the age of 40. She is a graduate of Texas State University.
She is mounting an aggressive response against the cancer, including a double mastectomy, oophorectomy (ovary removal), as well as chemotherapy and radiation, all within the next few months.
In addition to the benefit, a GoFundMe page is at gofundme.com/savanahsfight.
Class acts
Aaron Kolar, of West, received a white coat at the White Coat Ceremony at Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee, on June 16.
The White Coat Ceremony at LMU-DCOM is designed to mark a student’s entrance into the clinical rotations of their medical school training.
Kolar is a third-year osteopathic medical student at LMU-DCOM, and will be starting clinical rotations this fall. Kolar received an undergraduate degree from Texas State University and a master’s degree from Baylor University.
Laurie R. Moore, of Lorena, received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, with a minor in art from Goshen College in Goshen, Indiana.
Chandler Smith, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Southwestern University in Georgetown. She is a biology major.