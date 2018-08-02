Class acts
James Clayton “Clay” King graduated in May from Baylor with a Ph.D. in statistics.
He is the son of Jimmy and Becky King, of Waco, and graduated from Midway High School in 2003. His dissertation topic was “Applications of Bayesian Quantile Regression and Sample Size Determination.”
His mentors were Dr. James D. Stamey and Dr. Joon Jin Song.
King received his bachelor’s degree from Austin College in 2007, a Master of Science education degree from Baylor University in 2008, and a Master of Science degree from Texas A&M-Central Texas in 2013.
The Greater Waco Aviation Alliance presented 11 area students with $16,000 in scholarships.
Applicants were required to be enrolled during the upcoming fall semester and pursuing an aviation/aerospace or engineering-related degree at Texas State Technical College (TSTC), Baylor University, McLennan Community College or other approved institution. They also underwent a rigorous interviewing process.
There was $10,500 awarded to seven continuing higher education scholarship recipients: TSTC student James Floyd, $2,500 scholarship; TSTC student Charles Tacker, $2,000 scholarship; TSTC student Carl Tiner, $2,000 scholarship; Baylor University student Daniel Amado, $1,000 scholarship; Baylor student Ryan Day, $1,000 scholarship; Baylor student Joseph Goudey, $1,000 scholarship; Baylor student Madison Turner, $1,000 scholarship.
Another $5,500 was awarded to four high school seniors: Live Oak Academy student Evan Jones, a $2,000 scholarship and attending Baylor; West High School student Devin Sembera, a $1,500 scholarship and attending TSTC; Crawford High School student Reed Rogers, a $1,000 scholarship and will be attending TSTC; Robinson High School student Travis Lilley, a $1,000 scholarship and will be attending TSTC.
The Greater Waco Aviation Alliance scholarships are made possible through funds raised by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s annual Freedom Ball event.
Freedom Ball is an annual event that provides Central Texas with the opportunity to honor military personnel, both past and present, and Gold Star families. Freedom Ball celebrated its 10th year in March, and to date the Aviation Alliance has awarded $147,000 in scholarships and sponsorships to 57 Central Texas high school and college students.
