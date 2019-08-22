Class acts
Elliot Shin, of Waco, graduated from Clemson University in South Carolina on Aug. 9 with a Bachelor of Science degree in parks, recreation and tourism management.
Anastasia Pasisis, of Waco, received a Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies from Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee, during spring commencement ceremonies on May 4.
The University of Texas at Tyler has named area students to its honor rolls for the spring semester.
Named to the president’s honor roll are:
China Spring — Austin Roye.
Waco — Syed Ahmed, Kimanh Le, Tanner Boles, Kristen Nichols and Amber Swain.
West — Kimberly Hurtt and Sharon Kolar.
Woodway — John Keathley.
Named to the dean’s list is:
West — Raven Hlavenka.
Callan Holmes, of Lorena, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Joshua Perez, of China Spring, was named to the dean’s honor roll for the spring semester at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.
Pitching in
Caritas of Waco, in cooperation with Another Season Consignments, will be holding its first “Seasons of Style” show at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 5 at The Venue of First Baptist Church of Woodway, 110 Ritchie Road.
The event is designed to help raise awareness of the Caritas Hidden Treasures thrift store program while raising funds to help those who face hunger and financial challenges.
Clothing from Another Season Consignments and Hidden Treasures will be featured and modeled by local supporters of Caritas. Success stories from Caritas clients will be shared.
Lunch will be catered by George’s.
Tickets cost $40 per person or $400 for a sponsored table of eight. Sponsorships are also available. Tickets may be purchased online at www.caritas-waco.org or by contacting Ann Owen, Caritas assistant executive director, at 753-4593, ext. 213.
Deadline for purchasing tickets is Thursday. For more information, contact Mackie Bonner, event chair, at 254-761-6103 or mbonner@fnbct.com.