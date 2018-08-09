Class acts
Career and technical students in Central Texas won one of the nation’s highest awards at the 2018 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Louisville, Kentucky, in June.
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 102 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions.
Skill Point Certificates were awarded in 72 occupational and leadership areas to students who met a predetermined threshold score in their competition, as defined by industry.
Texas State Technical College-Waco students who received Skill Point Certificates included:
Cody Scheffe, in carpentry; David Ijegbulem, in pin design; Jondaria Maxey, in job skill demonstration open; Krystal Marshall, in T-shirt design; Rickie Hartfield, in residential systems installation and maintenance; and Timothy Watkins, in cabinetmaking.
In the military
Airman Taylor J. Edwards Roddy graduated from Air Force basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio on June 8.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Roddy earned distinction as an honor graduate, graduating in the top 10 percent of a class of 601. She graduated as an E-2.
Roddy is a 2010 Waco High School graduate. She is the wife of U.S. Army Cpl. Rickie Roddy II, of Riesel, and is the mother of three children, Keyandre, Zayden and Malia.
She is the daughter of Robert and Martha Dowdy, of Waco, and James Stancial Jones III. She is the daughter-in-law of Rickie and Tiffany Roddy, of Hallsburg. She is the maternal granddaughter of the late John Homer and Caroline Edwards, of Hammond, and the paternal granddaughter of Dewayne and Marilyn Banks, of Waco, and James Stancial Jones II, of Waco.