Class acts
Students who received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are:
Hewitt — James Roush, Bachelor of Fine Arts, theater.
Hillsboro — Jacob Hudson, Bachelor of Science, agricultural business; Velvet Wallace, Bachelor of Business Administration, general business, honors/Honors College.
Hubbard — Celestina Crawford, Bachelor of Science, animal science.
Lorena — Kourtney Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, history, magna cum laude; Lauren Shaw, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice; Aimee Voiles, Bachelor of Science, interdisciplinary studies.
Lott — Moriah Moore, Bachelor of Business Administration, international business.
Moody — Elizabeth Randolph, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences, applied arts and sciences.
Waco — Makayla Broadbent, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude; Aaron Cain, Master of Arts, clinical psychology; Kelly Filgo, Master of Arts, higher education administration; Sarah Head, Bachelor of Arts, victim studies, summa cum laude; Devyn Low, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice and psychology.
More than 700 students at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, started their summer off by participating in one of 45 faculty-led Maymester and Summer Study Abroad programs.
The short-term programs, lasting anywhere from a week to a month, are led and designed by Belmont faculty to explore one or two specific areas of study while giving students the opportunity to travel to and discover a new place.
Andrew Burleson, of Lorena, studied in Belmont’s France program.
Paige Huggins, of Woodway, studied in Belmont’s Montana/South Dakota/Wyoming program.
Students named to the dean’s list at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, for the spring semester are Austin Lively, of Hewitt, and Sarah Derrick, of Lorena.
In the military
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Laura Mendoza graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
She is the wife of Erick Mendoza, of Robinson. She is a 2000 graduate of Lopez High School in Brownsville. She earned an associate’s degree in 2011 from Kaplan University in Davenport, Iowa.