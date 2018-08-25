Class acts
James Clayton “Clay” King graduated in May from Baylor University with a Ph.D. in statistics.
He is the son of Jimmy and Becky King, of Waco, and graduated from Midway High School in 2003. His dissertation topic was “Applications of Bayesian Quantile Regression and Sample Size Determination.”
Mentors for his topic were Dr. James D. Stamey and Dr. Joon Jin Song.
King received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Austin College in 2007, his Master of Science in education from Baylor in 2008, and a Master of Science from Texas A&M University Central Texas in 2013.