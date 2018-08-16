Applause
Accounting firm Pattillo, Brown & Hill LLP appointed four new partners recently.
Chris Garner, CPA, is a partner in the Albuquerque office and has been with the firm since January 2018. He received his BBA in accounting from New Mexico State University. With over 25 years of experience specializing in governmental audits, he has extensive experience with financial statement and single audits.
Shelly Spinks, CPA, is a tax partner and has been with the firm since 2001. Spinks has extensive knowledge of tax compliance, consulting and planning engagements for a variety of entities including individuals, partnerships, corporations, estates and fiduciaries. Spinks received her BBA and Master of Accountancy from Baylor University. She stays connected to the Waco community by participating in many areas of service including the Central Texas Chapter of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants (TSCPA). In 2013, she was given the TSCPA Rising Star Award.
Lindsey Skinner, CPA, CGMA, CFE, is a partner in the Department of Accounting and Business Consulting and has been with the firm since 2007. Lindsey received her BBA in accounting from Baylor University and has a broad range of experience in public accounting. She currently serves as president of the Central Texas Chapter of the TSCPA. In 2015, she was awarded the TSCPA Rising Star Award.
Dana Broadway is a partner and president of PB&H Benefits LLC, the firm’s employee benefit practice. Broadway provides third-party administration and recordkeeping for flexible benefit and retirement plans.
Broadway received her BBA in accounting from Baylor University, and has been with the firm since 2002. Broadway specializes in plan-design consulting, client and adviser development and regulatory compliance.
In addition, Broadway provides oversight on all daily trading and record keeping functions.
Her role as partner is to manage the client service team, develop marketing and educational materials and lead the conversion team on all client-facing services.
