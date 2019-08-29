Class acts
Students who graduated at the end of the summer term from Angelo State University in San Angelo are: Jody Cavanaugh, of Troy; and Selina Owens, of Moody.
Edwin Jefferson, of Hewitt, has been named to the spring dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida.
America Soto, a senior Spanish major from Waco, was named to the scholastic honor roll at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, for the spring term with a 3.5 or better grade-point average.
Applause
Ryan W. Erck has been named the program director for the Impact Living-Learning Center (LLC) at Baylor University.
Impact LLC, which is a partner of School of Education, is located in South Russell Hall and is home to 240 Baylor students, both male and female.
“Impact LLC creates cohesive spaces for students to have very meaningful interactions with faculty, staff and peers,” he said. “Impact LLC reflects the larger campus culture, but on a micro-scale — encompassing things like study areas, fitness spaces, technology areas and classrooms.”
As a college freshman, Erck chose to hold down a job while attending school and didn’t take advantage of a residential community, he said. He earned his bachelor’s degree in leadership and development and his master’s in educational human resource development, both from Texas A&M University.
Erck is now a doctoral candidate pursuing a Ph.D. in the School of Education’s Department of Educational Leadership.
Pitching in
The Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, 1401 N. 34th St., and Bird-Kultgen Ford are sponsoring a “Big Dog Raffle” selling raffle tickets for a 2019 “race red” Ford F-150 XL truck as a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization in its battle against poverty.
Tickets cost $100. The drawing will be held Oct. 18 at Bird-Kultgen Ford, 1701 W. Loop 340.
For more information, go to shepherdsheartpantry.org or call 254-722-9517.
