Class acts
Research website niche.com released its 2019 list of the Best School Districts in Texas and several local districts cracked the top 100 to receive an A rating.
Among Central Texas school districts, Midway ISD was tops locally and ranked No. 12 statewide.
Other area school districts that earned an A and are in the Top 100 are: McGregor ISD, 56th; Lorena ISD, 73rd; Crawford ISD, 75th; China Spring ISD, 79th; and Belton ISD, 82nd.
Niche.com says its rankings are based on “rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.”
The full list can be found on its website.
Applause
Accounting firm Pattillo, Brown & Hill LLP appointed four new partners recently. There were errors in last week’s item for one of the partners, corrected here:
Dana Broadway is a partner and president of PB&H Benefits LLC, the firm’s employee benefit practice.
Broadway provides third-party administration and recordkeeping for flexible benefit and retirement plans. Broadway received her BBA in accounting and Master of Accountancy from Baylor University and has been with the firm since 2002.
She specializes in plan-design consulting, client and adviser development, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Broadway provides oversight on all daily trading and record keeping functions.
Her role as partner is to manage the client service team, develop marketing and educational materials and lead the conversion team on all client-facing services.