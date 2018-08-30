Class acts
Phoebe Park, a 2018 graduate of Midway High School, received a second-place scholarship of $1,000 through the National Spanish Examinations.
Students become eligible for the scholarship by scoring in either the gold, silver or bronze categories on the National Spanish Examinations. Students must then submit an application form along with a sample of their Spanish language writing and speaking. Their written and oral proficiencies are evaluated by a committee. Only 12 students are chosen from among the 150,000 students who take the National Spanish Exams each year.
Students from Midway High School have a long history of high achievement on these exams and were taught by Spanish teachers Tinsley Meyers, Susan Butler, Kim Landon and Ivette Torres.
The National Spanish Examinations are administered each year in grades 6 through 12, and are sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.
Students named to the president’s honor roll at the University of Texas at Tyler for the spring semester were:
Groesbeck — Jillian Wilson.
Teague — Hannah Dimiceli.
Waco — Kimanh Le.
West — Raven Hlavenka.
Jacob Sacket, of Troy, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. His major is business administration.
Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Dallas were Garrett Meske, of Waco, and Anastasia Heiser, of Hillsboro.
Hailey Larson, a sophomore at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the spring semester. She is the daughter of Ross and Tonya Larson, of Woodway.
Students receiving degrees at Southern Arkansas University’s commencement ceremonies on Aug. 3 in Magnolia, Arkansas, were:
Aswitha Reddy Dachepally, of Waco, Master of Science degree in computer and information science.
Raviteja Emjala, of Waco, Master of Science degree in computer and information science.
Preethi Reddy Panayala, of Waco, Master of Science degree in computer and information science.