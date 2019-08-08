Class acts
Baylor University has selected nearly 2,800 recent high school graduates as recipients of scholastic awards for the 2019-20 academic year. The scholarships are awarded on the basis of class rank and test scores.
Hillsboro — Olivia Hunt, home-schooled, Dean’s Gold.
McGregor — Samuel Dutschmann, McGregor High, President’s Gold.
Waco — Destiny McElroy, home-schooled, Provost’s Gold; My Nguyen, Midway High, Dean’s Gold; Emma Sitton, home-schooled, Provost’s Gold.
Applause
Incoming Baylor sociology professor George Yancey, Ph.D., was selected as the winner of the Charles J. Miller Christian Scholar’s Award for Volume 47 of the Christian Scholar’s Review, along with his co-author Michael Emerson, provost of North Park University in Chicago.
The award recognizes the best article of Volume 47 and was determined by a panel of CSR editors.
The article “Having Kids: Assessing Differences in Fertility Desires between Religious and Nonreligious Individuals” appeared in the spring 2018 edition of the Christian Scholar’s Review journal.
Yancey graduated from West Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics before receiving his Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Texas at Austin.
Prior to joining the Baylor faculty this fall, he taught at the University of North Texas and worked to establish the Institute of Christian Studies there.
In the military
U.S. Navy E-3 Gage Mynar, a 2018 graduate of Midway High School, graduated from Navy boot camp in November 2018 and was selected to serve a voluntary two-year duty assignment at Anacosta-Boling Joint Base near Washington, D.C., as a ceremonial guardsman for the U.S. Navy.
Mynar is a casket-bearer for Navy funerals at Arlington National Cemetery. Following this duty, Gage will be assigned to receive training at Pensacola, Florida, and will become an aviation structural mechanic.
He is the son of Kelly and Heath Mynar, both from Waco.