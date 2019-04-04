Pitching in
The ninth annual “Spring Onto Summer Food Drive” will take place April 13 and is designed to help local food pantries better meet the increased demand for supplemental food that is expected during the summer — a time when there is a decrease in food and donations to the organizations.
Pantries to receive food donated through this drive are Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantries, Salvation Army and Caritas of Waco.
Individuals can donate food April 13 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at one of the four Walmart stores in the Waco area, Sam’s Club in Bellmead, Brookshire’s Food Store in Robinson or the Brookshire Brothers store in Lorena.
Volunteers will hand out lists of needed food items and encourage shoppers to purchase such items while in the store and place this food in specially marked containers before leaving. Monetary donations are also accepted.
For information, go to shepherdsheartpantry.org or contact Bob Gager at shepherds.heart@yahoo.com or 254-722-9517; or contact Buddy Edwards at bedwards@caritas-waco.org or 254-722-7698.
Class acts
Tiffany Vidana, of Waco, was named to the provost’s honor roll for the fall semester at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Hill College nursing programs were ranked ninth in the state in a study by NursingDegrees.com. The study focused on the best schools to earn an undergraduate degree in nursing online, along with factors such as tuition, student to faculty ratio, student services and recent government data to evaluate schools offering degrees in nursing online.
The associate degree program is a 60-hour Associate of Applied Science degree that typically takes two years to complete.
In the military
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman Ashley A. Johnson, a 2018 graduate of Connally High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
She is the daughter of Roshunda Jackson and James Rivers, and the stepdaughter of Eugene Jackson, all of Waco.