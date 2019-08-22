Live Oak Classical School senior Clare Pruss (right) and junior Grant Morrison attended the National Junior Classical League competition at North Dakota State University July 26-31. Clare placed second in impromptu art, second in sight prose recitation, sixth in reading comprehension-prose and seventh in reading comprehension-poetry in competition with students across the United States and Canada. Grant placed eigthh in sight poetry recitation.
Most Popular
-
Police in Oregon digitally removed tattoos from man's mugshot, leading to arrest. Now, a judge will weigh in.
-
Divided Woodway council turns down development by longtime local homebuilder
-
Mike Copeland: George's mural updated; HTeaO; White Bluff golf; Bolt storefront closes
-
Man arrested in crash that killed 4-year-old son
-
Girl's mother testifies she caught husband leaving daughter's bedroom
Suburban Home Repairs J.D. Cook 254-730-3900 Email: jd95cook@gmail.com All Home Improvements We accept all Major Credit Cards We work for our customers. References on request.
TREE SERVICE! Tree trimming/removal, stump grinding, mowing, landscaping. Call 254-214-8470 GMayaTreeServiceandLandscaping.com
EXCELLENT PRICES TREE SERVICE No job too big or small. Free estimates - Insured 254-339-5130 www.excellentpricestreeservice.com