Live Oak prose poetry students

Live Oak Classical School senior Clare Pruss (right) and junior Grant Morrison attended the National Junior Classical League competition at North Dakota State University from July 26-31. Clare placed second in impromptu art, second in sight prose recitation, sixth in reading comprehension-prose and seventh in reading comprehension-poetry in competition with students across the United States and Canada. Grant placed eighth in sight poetry recitation.

 Jeremy Crews photo

