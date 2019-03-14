Caleb Chakmakjian, a member of the Live Oak Classical School High School Choir, performed with the Texas All-State Small School Mixed Choir in San Antonio on Feb. 16 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.
The performance was part of the 2019 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.
Caleb was chosen for the honor through a competitive statewide process at District, Region, and Area levels.
He is a student of Dr. David Guess and sings at Live Oak under the direction of Margaret Sutherland, who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association.
It was Caleb’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. He is the son of Stephen and Jennifer Chakmakjian.
High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have auditioned to qualify. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. Only the top 2.4 percent of those who initially audition become All-State musicians.
The students participated in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention.