The Central Texas Literacy Coalition recently celebrated its 30th anniversary and recognized former founding members and past officers. Pictured are (from left) Marilyn Crittenden, Madeline Kosler, Maurine Frost, Dr. Lester Meriwether, District 5 city councilman Jim Holmes (who presented certificates to the honorees), Fran Hendrick, Jan Wengler, Shirley Crockett, Gail Woodward, Pat Hutyra, Fran Gentry Rood, Jackie Dodson and Cherry Boggess.