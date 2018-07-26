Lions scholarships

The Waco Founder Lions Club awarded $750 college scholarships to Waco High senior class president Enrique Perez and University High senior class president Jerrica Robinson. Pictured with the students are Lions Club youth activities chair Sue Lowry and Lions Club President Matthew Bond.

 Louise Ann Powell photo

The Waco Founder Lions Club awarded $750 college scholarships to Waco High senior class president Enrique Perez and University High senior class president Jerrica Robinson. Pictured with the students are Lions Club youth activities chair Sue Lowry and Lions Club President Matthew Bond.

Recommended for you