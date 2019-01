Three members of the Waco Founder Lions Club were presented Centennial Membership Awards by 2X3 1st Vice District Governor John Noles (left) on Dec. 18. Receiving a silver centennial pin was Terry Sutcliffe (second from left); a gold centennial pin went to John Householder (right); and a diamond centennial pin was given to Lori Roller. The club meets at noon every Wednesday at the Lions Den on North 42nd Street.