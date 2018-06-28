The Waco Founder Lions Club awarded $750 college scholarships to Waco High senior class president Enrique Perez and University High senior class president Jerrica Robinson. Pictured with the seniors are Lions Club youth activities chair Sue Lowry and Lions Club President Matthew Bond. Not pictured are Susan Giddings, Waco High counselor, and Courtney Copas, University High counselor.
